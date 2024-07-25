Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms leave behind damage across West Valley Wednesday night

The National Weather Service says a series of microbursts moved through the area

Some residents are cleaning up after monsoon storms left damage across the West Valley Wednesday night. Damage has been reported along 43rd Avenue from Bell Road to Van Buren Street. Here are some of the photos we have received from viewers, along with shots our team has gotten of the damage.

image_50436609.JPG A tree toppled over and crushed 3 cars near 43rd Avenue and Greenway Road.Photo by: Stephon Pink Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.03.05 AM.png Another warehouse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.Photo by: Air 15 Storm damage Photo by: Irma Almanza Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.02.25 AM.png Warehouse damage near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren StreetPhoto by: Air 15 Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.03.32 AM.png Roof damage to homes near I-10 and 43rd Avenue.Photo by: Air 15 IMG_6896.jpeg Damage near 35th Avenue and Greenway RoadPhoto by: Karen Mota Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.06.12 AM.png Roof damage to Cactus Wren Elementary School in the Washington Elementary School District.Photo by: Air 15 1000004452.jpg Just north of Metrocenter in PhoenixPhoto by: Tiffany Pendergraft Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.06.32 AM.png Trees knocked down in a parking lotPhoto by: Air 15 Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.27.08 AM.png Roof damage near 43rd Avenue and Bell RoadPhoto by: Air 15 thumbnail_1000007231.jpg Brick wall knocked over in Maryvale.Photo by: Lauren Lankford Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.07.43 AM.png Power crews are working to restore power on this pole that was knocked over.Photo by: Air 15 thumbnail_image_67172865.jpg Near 51st Ave and McDowell RoadPhoto by: Christie Morgan FB_IMG_1721922964293.jpg 51st Avenue and RooseveltPhoto by: Jonathan Martinez thumbnail_IMG_0028.jpg Photo by: Ricki Cordova thumbnail_image1.jpg Near 51st Ave and Thomas RoadPhoto by: Dustin Marino IMG_9181.jpeg Photo by: Tiffany Novella

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms leave behind damage across West Valley Wednesday night

close-gallery
  • image_50436609.JPG
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.03.05 AM.png
  • Storm damage
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.02.25 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.03.32 AM.png
  • IMG_6896.jpeg
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.06.12 AM.png
  • 1000004452.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.06.32 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.27.08 AM.png
  • thumbnail_1000007231.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.07.43 AM.png
  • thumbnail_image_67172865.jpg
  • FB_IMG_1721922964293.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_0028.jpg
  • thumbnail_image1.jpg
  • IMG_9181.jpeg

Share

A tree toppled over and crushed 3 cars near 43rd Avenue and Greenway Road.Stephon Pink
Another warehouse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.Air 15
Irma Almanza
Warehouse damage near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren StreetAir 15
Roof damage to homes near I-10 and 43rd Avenue.Air 15
Damage near 35th Avenue and Greenway RoadKaren Mota
Roof damage to Cactus Wren Elementary School in the Washington Elementary School District.Air 15
Just north of Metrocenter in PhoenixTiffany Pendergraft
Trees knocked down in a parking lotAir 15
Roof damage near 43rd Avenue and Bell RoadAir 15
Brick wall knocked over in Maryvale.Lauren Lankford
Power crews are working to restore power on this pole that was knocked over.Air 15
Near 51st Ave and McDowell RoadChristie Morgan
51st Avenue and RooseveltJonathan Martinez
Ricki Cordova
Near 51st Ave and Thomas RoadDustin Marino
Tiffany Novella
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next