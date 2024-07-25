PHOTOS: Monsoon storms leave behind damage across West Valley Wednesday night
The National Weather Service says a series of microbursts moved through the area
Some residents are cleaning up after monsoon storms left damage across the West Valley Wednesday night. Damage has been reported along 43rd Avenue from Bell Road to Van Buren Street. Here are some of the photos we have received from viewers, along with shots our team has gotten of the damage.
A tree toppled over and crushed 3 cars near 43rd Avenue and Greenway Road.Photo by: Stephon Pink Another warehouse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.Photo by: Air 15 Photo by: Irma Almanza Warehouse damage near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren StreetPhoto by: Air 15 Roof damage to homes near I-10 and 43rd Avenue.Photo by: Air 15 Damage near 35th Avenue and Greenway RoadPhoto by: Karen Mota Roof damage to Cactus Wren Elementary School in the Washington Elementary School District.Photo by: Air 15 Just north of Metrocenter in PhoenixPhoto by: Tiffany Pendergraft Trees knocked down in a parking lotPhoto by: Air 15 Roof damage near 43rd Avenue and Bell RoadPhoto by: Air 15 Brick wall knocked over in Maryvale.Photo by: Lauren Lankford Power crews are working to restore power on this pole that was knocked over.Photo by: Air 15 Near 51st Ave and McDowell RoadPhoto by: Christie Morgan 51st Avenue and RooseveltPhoto by: Jonathan Martinez Photo by: Ricki Cordova Near 51st Ave and Thomas RoadPhoto by: Dustin Marino Photo by: Tiffany Novella