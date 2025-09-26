PHOTOS: Friday storms in the Valley cause flooding, heavy rain, and hail
Weather Action Day on September 26, 2025
A storm is causing heavy rain in parts of the Valley. Check out some Friday weather photos from our crews and ABC15 viewers.
"Our crazy weather at 88th Ave and Grand," said Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey via email to ABC15.Photo by: Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey Christopher Charlton is sending this photo from Sun City near 99th Ave and Grand.Photo by: Christopher Charlton "Extreme hail and rain downpours near 95th and Olive," said ABC15 viewer RJ.Photo by: RJ 103 Avenue and Northern in the West Valley.Photo by: JAQUELINE ESCOBAR Views from Sun City.Photo by: MARY HART Photo by: Becky McDaniel Photo by: KNXV Photo by: ADOT Photo by: ADOT