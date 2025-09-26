Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Friday storms in the Valley cause flooding, heavy rain, and hail

Weather Action Day on September 26, 2025

A storm is causing heavy rain in parts of the Valley. Check out some Friday weather photos from our crews and ABC15 viewers.

"Our crazy weather at 88th Ave and Grand," said Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey via email. "Our crazy weather at 88th Ave and Grand," said Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey via email to ABC15.Photo by: Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey Christopher Charlton is sending this photo from Sun City near 99th Ave and Grand. Christopher Charlton is sending this photo from Sun City near 99th Ave and Grand.Photo by: Christopher Charlton "Extreme hail and rain downpours near 95th and Olive," said ABC15 viewer RJ. "Extreme hail and rain downpours near 95th and Olive," said ABC15 viewer RJ.Photo by: RJ 103 Avenue and Northern 103 Avenue and Northern in the West Valley.Photo by: JAQUELINE ESCOBAR Views from Sun City. Views from Sun City.Photo by: MARY HART Wall of Rain in Mesa Photo by: Becky McDaniel Valley Storms Photo by: KNXV ADOT WEATHER Photo by: ADOT I-10 CITRUS RD Photo by: ADOT

