Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

"Our crazy weather at 88th Ave and Grand," said Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey via email to ABC15. Brenda Gould & Karen Selvey

Christopher Charlton is sending this photo from Sun City near 99th Ave and Grand. Christopher Charlton

"Extreme hail and rain downpours near 95th and Olive," said ABC15 viewer RJ. RJ

103 Avenue and Northern in the West Valley. JAQUELINE ESCOBAR

Views from Sun City. MARY HART

Becky McDaniel

KNXV

ADOT

ADOT

Prev 1 / Ad Next