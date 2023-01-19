PHOTOS: Barrett-Jackson to auction five dream vehicles for charity

Share Facebook

The fully electric HUMMER EV SUV features a three-motor e4WD propulsion system with GM-estimated 830 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 ft/lbs of torque, 4-wheel steer with CrabWalk diagonal-drive functionality and Adaptive Air Suspension with available Extract Mode capability. It will be auctioned on Saturday, January 28 to benefit Tread Lightly!, a national initiative to protect and enhance recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten individuals’ sense of good stewardship. Barrett-Jackson

Recently named the 2023 North American Truck of the Year, this electric pickup is equipped with the Platinum Lightning Series Package, features a 145-inch wheelbase and is powered by a 300-mile dual emotor-extended-range battery with single-speed transmission. The exterior of this vehicle is finished in Iconic Silver Metallic, while the interior is black with black leather and was inspired by the fighter jet F-35 Lightning. It will be sold on Friday, January 27, with proceeds going to Fighter County Foundation to support the men, women and families of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona by enhancing the morale, well-being, culture, tradition and sustainability of the base. Barrett-Jackson

Owned and driven daily by the late General Powell, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State, the Corvette is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine hooked to an automatic transmission. It is finished in Gunmetal Gray with a black interior and leather seats and has only 15,600 actual miles. It will be auctioned on Saturday, January 28 with proceeds going to America’s Promise Alliance, an organization dedicated to pioneering collective impact work, bringing together organizations and communities around the most important issues facing the next generation. Barrett-Jackson

The all-new Mustang GT's fourth-generation Coyote V8 offers up to 486 horsepower, a fighter-jet-inspired cockpit and bold new styling. The winning bidder can choose any standard Ford Mustang GT fastback option, including color, transmission and interior packages. It will be sold on Saturday, January 28 with proceeds going to help JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy, and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Barrett-Jackson

Customized by Count’s Kustoms, this vehicle is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine equipped with a supercharger and a special tune to deliver over 800hp and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It will hit the block Friday, January 27th to benefit Camp Freedom, a nonprofit that serves veterans, first responders, their family members and Gold Star families by providing peer-to-peer interaction and camaraderie combined with an outdoor adventure to bring life-saving healing to these true American heroes. Barrett-Jackson

