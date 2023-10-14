PHOTOS: Annular solar eclipse dazzles over the Arizona sky
The eclipse blocked out the sun and caused what is known as a "ring of fire'
Arizonans were treated to a beautiful cosmic phenomenon Saturday. The annular solar eclipse tracked across the Arizona sky during the morning hours. Many ABC15 viewers have sent in pictures of the eclipse. You can share you photos by clicking here! Here are some of those photos:
Courtesy April Crippes, from Maricopa.Photo by: April Crippes Photo by: Sarai Bee Photo by: Cassandra Acosta Photo by: Orlando Higuera Photo by: Danny Bavaro Courtesy Linda Thuringer, from Prescott Valley.Photo by: Linda Thuringer Photo by: Douglas Dammann Photo courtesy Jere Nunez, from Phoenix.Photo by: Jere Nunez Photo by: Orlando Higuera Photo by: JK Richards Photography Photo courtesy Kenny Tellez, from Seligman.Photo by: Kenny Tellez Photo by: Kohinoor Kar