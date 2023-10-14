Watch Now
PHOTOS: Annular solar eclipse dazzles over the Arizona sky

The eclipse blocked out the sun and caused what is known as a "ring of fire'

Arizonans were treated to a beautiful cosmic phenomenon Saturday. The annular solar eclipse tracked across the Arizona sky during the morning hours. Many ABC15 viewers have sent in pictures of the eclipse. You can share you photos by clicking here! Here are some of those photos:

April Crippes - Maricopa.jpg Courtesy April Crippes, from Maricopa.Photo by: April Crippes Sarai Bee.jpg Photo by: Sarai Bee Cassandra Acosta.jpg Photo by: Cassandra Acosta Orlando Higuera 3.jpg Photo by: Orlando Higuera Danny Bavaro.jfif Photo by: Danny Bavaro Linda Thuringer - Prescott Valley.BMP Courtesy Linda Thuringer, from Prescott Valley.Photo by: Linda Thuringer Douglas Dammann.jpg Photo by: Douglas Dammann Jere Nunez - Phoenix.jfif Photo courtesy Jere Nunez, from Phoenix.Photo by: Jere Nunez Orlando Higuera 2.jpg Photo by: Orlando Higuera JK Richards Photography.jpg Photo by: JK Richards Photography Kenny Tellez - Seligman.jpg Photo courtesy Kenny Tellez, from Seligman.Photo by: Kenny Tellez Kohinoor Kar (1).jpg Photo by: Kohinoor Kar

