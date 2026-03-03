Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: ABC15 viewers share images of total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon

This is the last total lunar eclipse that will be visible in Arizona for several years

A total lunar eclipse turned the moon a deep red-orange in the Arizona sky early Tuesday morning.

Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 4.43.58 AM.png Photo by: Danny Bavaro diane frank.jpg Photo by: Diane Frank Kohinoor Kar.jpg Photo by: Kohinoor Kar Kelly O’Shaughnessy.png Photo by: Kelly O’Shaughnessy Patricia Rivera.jpg Photo by: Patricia Rivera 1000012886.jpg Photo by: Billie M chris.jpg Photo by: Chris Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 4.43.52 AM.png Photo by: Danny Bavaro Asher Davis.png Photo by: Asher Davis Suzy Crume.jpg Photo by: Suzy Crume Madison Kaminski.png Photo by: Madison Kaminski Noe Rodas.jpg Photo by: Noe Rodas jonathan camp.jpg Photo by: Jonathan Camp 1000012895.jpg Photo by: Billie M laura.jpg Photo by: Laura patricia.jpg Photo by: Patricia Marie Claire.jpg Photo by: Marie Claire Michelle Schultz.jpg Photo by: Michelle Schultz marni wynne.jpg Photo by: Marni Wynne Jacque and Mike Marinucci.jpg Photo by: Jacque and Mike Marinucci sandy magnan.jpg Photo by: Sandy Magnan Hyla Stanton.jpg Photo by: Hyla Stanton

PHOTOS: ABC15 viewers share images of total lunar eclipse, known as a Blood Moon

close-gallery
  • Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 4.43.58 AM.png
  • diane frank.jpg
  • Kohinoor Kar.jpg
  • Kelly O’Shaughnessy.png
  • Patricia Rivera.jpg
  • 1000012886.jpg
  • chris.jpg
  • Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 4.43.52 AM.png
  • Asher Davis.png
  • Suzy Crume.jpg
  • Madison Kaminski.png
  • Noe Rodas.jpg
  • jonathan camp.jpg
  • 1000012895.jpg
  • laura.jpg
  • patricia.jpg
  • Marie Claire.jpg
  • Michelle Schultz.jpg
  • marni wynne.jpg
  • Jacque and Mike Marinucci.jpg
  • sandy magnan.jpg
  • Hyla Stanton.jpg

Share

Danny Bavaro
Diane Frank
Kohinoor Kar
Kelly O’Shaughnessy
Patricia Rivera
Billie M
Chris
Danny Bavaro
Asher Davis
Suzy Crume
Madison Kaminski
Noe Rodas
Jonathan Camp
Billie M
Laura
Patricia
Marie Claire
Michelle Schultz
Marni Wynne
Jacque and Mike Marinucci
Sandy Magnan
Hyla Stanton
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next