PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is welcoming its newest family member.

The zoo announced Friday on Facebook that Sunshine the giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The new calf is still learning how to use her new legs and will be out on the African Savanna in just a few weeks.

Zoo officials are asking for your help naming her.

The options are between:



Ray

Aurora (Sunrise)

Addae (Morning Sun)

Kianga (Ray of light)

Mkali (Bright)

Click here for more details and to vote.