Phoenix Zoo announces death of 26-year-old black howler monkey

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has announced the death of a female black howler monkey.
In a social media post, the zoo wrote that Olivia, a 26-year-old monkey, surpassed the median life expectancy of about 17 years for her species.
She had been closely monitored for declining health and age-related issues for the past year and a half.
It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our female black howler monkey, Olivia. At 26 years old, Olivia well surpassed the median life expectancy of 17.8 years for her species and had been closely monitored for declining health and age-related issues. pic.twitter.com/wJPmVubqDB— Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) September 7, 2023