Phoenix Zoo announces death of 26-year-old black howler monkey

Olivia Monkey
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:14:31-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has announced the death of a female black howler monkey.

In a social media post, the zoo wrote that Olivia, a 26-year-old monkey, surpassed the median life expectancy of about 17 years for her species.

She had been closely monitored for declining health and age-related issues for the past year and a half.

