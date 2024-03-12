Phoenix Zoo's 10-year-old cheetah, Beau, euthanized

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its residents.

Beau, a 10-year-old male cheetah, had to be euthanized on March 1, the zoo announced on social media.

The post states Beau was being monitored for hindlimb weakness and partial paralysis that progressed rapidly.

Beau was born in Florida and came to Phoenix in 2014 with his two brothers, Rhett and Wilkes. The boys were named after characters from Gone With The Wind, since their mother's name was Scarlett. Rhett and Wilkes can still be seen in the cheetah habitat on the Africa Trail.

“Beau was a sweet cat with an extensive history here at the Phoenix Zoo. He first came to us in 2014, then went and sired cubs at Fossil Rim and returned to Phoenix in 2021. Beau loved to chat with keepers by purring. He was also very close with his brothers Rhett and Wilkes and would call to them whenever they were out of sight. Beau liked to do things at his own pace, like taking his time to savor his food. He was lovingly referred to as Beau-Beau or Beau-friend by his keepers. He will be greatly missed.” - Kim, Keeper II - Carnivore