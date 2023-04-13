Phoenix to recycle wastewater into drinking water

The city of Phoenix announced its plans Wednesday to recycle wastewater for drinking purposes in the near future as Arizona is on the heels of even more cuts due to the shrinking Colorado River.

The plan is set to be implemented within the Valley by 2030.

"Since we live in a desert, I think it's good we will be putting some things in place like that," said one Phoenix resident.

"I wouldn't be comfortable with knowing my toilet water is being used as drinking water," said another resident.

Regardless of the uncomfortable thoughts, it would have to meet all drinking water standards set by the federal government under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

"Many people say, you know, advanced water purification... the water that you get out of the back end is very, very similar to bottled water, especially in terms of its taste," said Cynthia Campbell, water resources management advisor with the city of Phoenix.

The city of Phoenix has been operating a wastewater treatment plant for decades. The recycled water is currently used for cooling purposes at the Palo Verde nuclear facility and put back into the Salt River for agricultural or habitat use. Now, the city will be expanding the treatment plant to add new treatment technology.

The initial steps were just approved by city council.

"We will recycle around 60 million gallons per day upon completion," said Mayor Kate Gallego.

The effort will be in collaboration with other Valley cities, many of whom have already shown interest. What makes the option so appealing, is the fact that the Colorado River is dwindling.

The Biden Administration just released competing plans for how the seven Western states, that pull water from that supply, should cut their use. Arizona is likely to be hit hard.

"We always had more water than we needed for build out and so, you know, this... this current situation really changes that perspective a bit and arguably threatens the stability of that portfolio. We want to get that back to normal as soon as we can," said Campbell.

In the meantime, there are several steps in the works.

"It's currently permitted under state law, but the 'how you do it' is what they're developing right now in terms of rules," said Campbell.