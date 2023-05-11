Phoenix Rescue Mission needs donations for ‘Code:Red’ campaign

PHOENIX — With the dangerously hot summer temperatures in Phoenix on the horizon, Phoenix Rescue Mission has launched its 11th annual Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign.

The nonprofit’s goal is to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable populations by gathering and giving out one million bottles of water.

Through August 31, PRM is collecting resources to provide to the city’s homeless population, such as nonperishable food and water supplies.

“Temperatures above 100 degrees can be fatal for anyone, but especially unhoused individuals,” said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. “They don’t have the same basic necessities of shelter and fresh water as other Valley residents do, so this campaign is crucial in saving lives.”

PRM said monetary donations will be matched up to $150,000 thanks to several supporters.

During the campaign, PRM said several municipalities, including Avondale, Peoria, Glendale, Goodyear, Surprise, El Mirage, and Scottsdale, have created partnerships with the nonprofit, bringing relief to the streets in the Mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries, and case management services.

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34th Drive in Phoenix.

The Mission is also in need of volunteers to help distribute vital, nutritious food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger.