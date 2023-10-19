Phoenix Pride scholarship program helps Valley students further their education

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride events are this weekend, but the organization does more than just the annual parade and festival! Since 2005 Phoenix Pride has been providing scholarships to local high school seniors, college students, and those attending an accredited post-secondary school.

In that time, the organization has given out nearly $500,000 to help members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies further their education.

Jordan Davis-Wiley is one of this year's recipients. She tells us this money is not only helping cover her expenses at USC, but it's also helping her achieve her dream of making it to Hollywood as a screenwriter.

"I most importantly feel very fortunate to have received the scholarship from Phoenix Pride not once, but twice. It's been a wonderful opportunity. It's been great and alleviated some of the stressors that come with being able to fund an education that I have right now. And so, with that kind of support, I've been able to really focus on my studies, maintain a high GPA, and participate in wonderful opportunities on campus," said Davis-Wiley.

The Phoenix Pride Scholarship Program is supported by donations from the community. Applications for next year will open in January or February. To learn more click here.