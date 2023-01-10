Phoenix police to review Use of Force policy

The Phoenix Police Department says they are currently revisiting its use of force policy and are seeking the public's input involving major policy revisions.

A draft copy of the policy was released Monday, and the department notes that the draft is not the entire policy.

According to officials, the initial draft includes the foundational components of the use of force policy: core principles, expanded definitions, levels of force, and revised general policies.

A public input and comment period is set to last for two weeks beginning on January 17 and ending on January 31.

Officials say the public is invited and encouraged to submit feedback once the comment period begins.

All comments will be reviewed and taken into consideration before the policy is finalized, according to a release.

A link for the feedback from is set to be released next week.

The remaining sections of the policy will be amended and released for public review and comment, the sections of the rest of the policy include: Force options, reporting requirements, and duty to intervene.

Having problems viewing the draft copy of the Use of Force policy? Click here.