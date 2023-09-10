Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police involved in shooting near 91st and Glendale avenues

Police say "suspect is not outstanding"
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police
Posted at 8:58 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 00:16:18-04

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 91st and Glendale avenues Saturday night.

Officials say police responded to an aggravated assault call near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in which someone was reportedly being held at gunpoint.

Police located the suspect in a neighborhood near 91st and Glendale avenues. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during this incident.

Officials say "the suspect is not outstanding."

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!