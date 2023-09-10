Phoenix police involved in shooting near 91st and Glendale avenues

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting near 91st and Glendale avenues Saturday night.

Officials say police responded to an aggravated assault call near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in which someone was reportedly being held at gunpoint.

Police located the suspect in a neighborhood near 91st and Glendale avenues. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during this incident.

Officials say "the suspect is not outstanding."

Phoenix Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting incident that occurred in the area of 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.



Local traffic in the area will be closed off during this investigation. The suspect is not outstanding. pic.twitter.com/fmVJvbs12d — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 10, 2023

No further information is immediately available.

