Phoenix police acknowledge video going across social media

Posted at 3:36 PM, May 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department posted on social media Thursday afternoon its acknowledgment of a video on social media that has raised concerns among community members.

ABC15 is aware of the video and has reached out to Phoenix police to ensure officials were investigating its contents.

The video has raised concerns for members of the LGBTQ and its allies as June, designated as Pride Month, approaches.

ABC15 is not showing the video or naming the individuals involved to avoid amplifying potentially dangerous voices within Arizona.

Phoenix police's post says that the retail store and its security team is also aware of the video and its contents.

Police encourage people to contact the police if there is anything they see that causes them concern or makes them feel unsafe.

