LIVE: Phoenix PD situation near 39th Ave and Cactus Road; avoid the area

PHOENIX — The area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road is being evacuated due to a police investigation.

Phoenix Police Department says the incident involved a possible explosive device.

LIVE VIDEO: Police investigating possible explosive device found

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Phoenix Police are in the area of 39th Av and Cactus Rd regarding a possible explosive found. The area has been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is on scene to make the area safe. Please stay out of the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/spHWLOkt3C — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 23, 2023

The department's bomb squad is responding to the area.

No other details have been released.

