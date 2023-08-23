Watch Now
LIVE: Phoenix PD situation near 39th Ave and Cactus Road; avoid the area

Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 21:08:34-04

PHOENIX — The area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road is being evacuated due to a police investigation.

Phoenix Police Department says the incident involved a possible explosive device.

The department's bomb squad is responding to the area.

No other details have been released.

