Phoenix PD sees 7% drop in traffic tickets amidst staffing shortage

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has issued less traffic tickets so far this year compared to the same time in 2023. That may sound like good news to some but others believe it's due to a lack of officers patrolling the streets.

As ABC15 previously reported, the department is supposed to have 3,125 sworn officers. However, it only has 2,532.

"We need more officers so they can make our roads safer," said Councilmember Jim Waring.

Waring and other city leaders got a look at the shortage's impact on traffic enforcement during Wednesday's public safety subcommittee meeting.

According to Phoenix police, there's been a 7% decrease in tickets issued and a nearly 30% drop in DUI investigations.

“I wouldn’t say people are driving under the influence less," said Commander Grady Carlson.

"I would say it’s directly related to manpower," he added.

Numbers presented on Wednesday show the department's traffic unit has been depleted from 145 officers to 41.

"With 5,000 miles of streets, even 120 (officers) would still not be covering most streets, most of the time," Waring said.

The department did unveil plans to crack down on some traffic violations by implementing a new speed enforcement strategy.

Officers say it will be focusing on areas with frequent serious injuries or fatal collisions.

The new speed enforcement program consists of a four-week cycle in each identified area.

During the first week, police will use a radar trailer to track speeds and inform drivers of their current speed.

This will be followed by a week of motorcycle enforcement.

The third week will see an increase in marked patrol presence to monitor and enforce speed limits.

Finally, the fourth week will again utilize the radar trailer to track speeds.

The department is also trying to recruit new officers by offering higher pay and signing bonuses.