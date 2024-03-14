Phoenix PD investigating body found near 75th Avenue and Indian School

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a neighborhood near 73rd Avenue and Indian School.

At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police officers were called to the area regarding a body.

Detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

The age of the deceased person hasn't been determined, according to Phoenix PD.

No additional details have been provided.