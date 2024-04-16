Phoenix parents fight off intruder attacking their child in his bedroom

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 25-year-old man was arrested Monday after breaking into a family home over the weekend.

Officials say Abdullahi Aroni broke into a home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road on Sunday around 11 p.m.

Aroni was found inside the 4-year-old boy's room and the mother entered the room and confronted him.

According to police, Aroni attacked both the mother and father of the child. A physical fight began between the suspect and the father until the two exited the home into the backyard.

After the fight ended, Aroni jumped a wall and ran away.

A search warrant was served on his home, where Aroni was arrested. Police say evidence was found linking him to the incident.

He faces sexual conduct with a minor, burglary, and multiple counts of assault charges, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.