Phoenix man indicted for allegedly sending threatening message to Maricopa County Supervisor

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced an indictment against a man accused of sending a threatening message to a Maricopa County Supervisor.

The 44-year-old man from Phoenix is facing a misdemeanor violation for the use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten, or harass.

The indictment was filed on June 1 in Maricopa County Superior Court. It alleges that on Nov. 12, 2022, the man sent a threatening email to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates.

The violation comes with a possible sentence of up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The case is being handled by the Pima County Superior Court.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.