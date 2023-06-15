Phoenix firefighters bringing awareness to water rescues ahead of monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Arizona summer heat is here and the monsoon storms won't be far behind. What that means for area firefighters is more mountain and swift water rescues.

Phoenix firefighters are showcasing an annual training event Wednesday featuring a mock water rescue showing the dangers for both victims and rescuers.

During the event, specially trained firefighters known as "Technical Rescue Technicians" will take turns rescuing each other out of the Central Arizona Project canal, while also performing hoisted saves from Phoenix Police Department's helicopter.

While there's no rain in the near-term forecast, the monsoon officially starts on Thursday.

Monsoon storms are known to bring a deluge of water in a short amount of time, which can quickly flood area roadways.

Emergency officials urge drivers to "turn around, don't drown." Just six inches of water is enough for most vehicles to lose control.