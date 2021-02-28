7th Street bridge to be closed 'for several months' after gas line fire, officials say

PHOENIX — Phoenix city officials say the 7th Street bridge will be closed for several months after a fire erupted early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene near 7th Street and University Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of flames and smoke coming from under the 7th bridge.

Upon arrival, crews found 20- and 30-foot flames that were being fed by a 10-inch main gas line that somehow ruptured, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Southwest Gas was called to the scene and secured the main which stopped the flames.

According to a Southwest Gas spokesperson, six commercial businesses are without service after crews stopped the flow of gas.

Firefighters were able to quickly get hose lines operating to protect nearby exposures from burning, officials said Sunday morning.

There are no reports of injuries and an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire is underway.

The City of Phoenix tweeted Sunday that the bridge will be closed for several months and alternate routes are suggested for people entering the south side of the city.

Damage caused by the fire includes a light pole that was melted and toppled into the roadway, city officials said in the tweet.

Again, too early to know cause of the fire. Damage includes this light pole that melted.

Phoenix police said there are also closures from Elwood Road to University Drive.