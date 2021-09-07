Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix firefighter passes away after battling COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Fire Department
Miguel Angulo.png
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 14:22:03-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo after he passed away following his battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to pass away from COVID-19, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Phoenix Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo,” the Phoenix Fire Department said in a tweet. “Miguel passed Monday, September 6th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19.”

Angulo, a 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department, spent the majority of his career working at Station 25 in Maryvale.

“Miguel was a dedicated public servant and family man who loved serving his community. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart,” the department said in a statement. “Miguel always brought great joy to his fellow Brothers and Sisters. We could always count on Miguel to provide joy with plenty of laughs, great conversation, and fellowship.”

Information on services for Angulo will be announced at a later date.

"Please keep Miguel and his family in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona