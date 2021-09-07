Phoenix firefighter passes away after battling COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo after he passed away following his battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to pass away from COVID-19, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Phoenix Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo,” the Phoenix Fire Department said in a tweet. “Miguel passed Monday, September 6th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19.”

Angulo, a 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department, spent the majority of his career working at Station 25 in Maryvale.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Phoenix Firefighter-Paramedic Miguel Angulo. Miguel passed Monday, September 6th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/5pqNQEwtoh — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 7, 2021

“Miguel was a dedicated public servant and family man who loved serving his community. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart,” the department said in a statement. “Miguel always brought great joy to his fellow Brothers and Sisters. We could always count on Miguel to provide joy with plenty of laughs, great conversation, and fellowship.”

Information on services for Angulo will be announced at a later date.

"Please keep Miguel and his family in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” the Phoenix Fire Department said.