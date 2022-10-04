Phoenix fire responds to multiple weather-related fires

Neighbors who live near 23rd and Campbell avenues say weather Monday evening, quickly turned dangerous.

"I was standing outside and I saw the tree snap. Then, when the tree snapped, you could hear like a loud bang and it was the power line," says Kenneth Joseph, neighbor.

Check out this massive tree!

It was knocked over during the storm and now blocking the street, off 7th Ave & Royal Palm. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/hpJgut50wR — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) October 4, 2022

Shortly after, flames sparked in someone's yard, Melissa Campa and her family say they were outside at the time.

"We tried to put it out with the hoses and with like a fire extinguisher but it was really fast, so hot," says Melissa Campa, affected by fire.

Phoenix fire says the flames then spread to a nearby shed and extended to a two-story duplex.

That’s where the Campa family lives so, they quickly jumped into action.

“Running around the house… trying to get our dogs out, trying to bang on our neighbors doors. It was so fast and so scary,” says Campa.

Once the flames were put out, their unit’s ceiling collapsed and debris was everywhere.

There was also a hole left in the side of the building.

“That's our life in there, you know. It’s gone. It’s scary, very scary,” says Campa.

Phoenix fire says ten people from the duplex need to find another place to stay. This was just one of a handful of fires they tell us sparked in the area within just a couple of minutes - all believed to be weather-related.

There was also a large fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at a commercial building. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, despite the strong winds.