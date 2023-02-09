Phoenix fire battles house fire near 20th Street and Indian School

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked Thursday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., crews were alerted of a house fire with hazardous materials near 20th Street and Indian School Road.

Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the backyard area of the home into the attic. They attacked the flames with water before making entry into the home. When they got inside fire officials say they discovered industrial equipment, including tanks, which caused them to exit the house immediately fearing potential hazmat danger.

Neighbors say they were rocked by two separate explosions.

"It was a good-sized explosion. It shook me. I felt the compression of the explosion, the concussion," said Jim Morrissey about the second and largest of the explosions.

Approximately 60 fire personnel were at the scene battling the fire.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, but the home involved suffered extensive damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.