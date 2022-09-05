Phoenix Diocese to add mental health ministry

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix held a mass of remembrance on Sunday at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral.

As ABC15 previously reported, the special event was to help raise awareness about mental health issues.

Bishop John P. Dolan told churchgoers that he lost a brother and a sister to suicide.

During the mass, Dolan announced plans to start a new mental health ministry in Phoenix.

Dolan said the office would focus on education, accompaniment and advocacy.

"As we consider the issue of mental health, that it is more than just a 'why don't you get over yourself' or 'why don't you just pull yourself up by your bootstraps and move on' — it's a mind over matter game but of course today we know that isn't true," he said.

Robert Nuñez and his wife Lisa Nuñez both lost siblings to suicide and were happy to hear about new program.

"I thought it was a great idea," Robert said. "I think it's going to help a lot of people that are afraid to come out with their problems and their mental stability."

Lisa agreed.

"It's very much needed," she said.

The church said they planned on reading the names of those that died from suicide but received more than 1,000 responses.

The new mental health ministry is currently being developed and is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

For more information, visit the Diocese of Phoenix's website at dphx.org.

