Phoenix contractor hopes to get girls to interested in construction

PHOENIX — The owner of Sharp Construction in Phoenix wants to inspire young girls to pursue a career in the construction industry.

Tiffany Sharp started her commercial construction company about 4.5 years ago. She recently launched the "Girls Can Build" initiative with the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine.

"There are too many girls that graduate high school and are expected to go to college and pick a degree and they don't really even understand what a construction manager does or mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, or even architecture. They haven't been introduced to our field," said Sharp.

They're working to create a mobile workshop that could reach more than 12,000 Girl Scouts in the Valley.

"So we can teach them the concepts of being able to change a tire, or changing out a toilet, or small minor repairs on a toilet. Also teaching them the tools of the trade, and what they are, what they're used for," she said. "On the exterior of the vehicle, we'll have little pop-out stations with tables and they'll have some sort of educational platform that's specific to that station."

"We understand that if you see it, you can be it. We want to ensure the fact that every girl has an opportunity to see what kind of life options are for them," said Christina Spicer, the interim co-CEO of the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council. "This is an incredible opportunity to partner up with a woman-owned construction business and to be partnered with their incredible network of other women and men who want to support girls in entering into the trade."

Women only make up about 10% of the construction industry. Sharp hopes "Girls Can build" will help change that.

"Letting the know that this is a career that not only can benefit from, but you can be very very successful in it. And you can own your own business someday," said Sharp.

The mobile construction workshop will cost about $250,000 to build. Sharp Construction and the Girl Scouts are looking for donations and sponsorships to help fund the project.

Learn more about Girls Can Build and how you can donate to the project here.