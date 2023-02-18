Phoenix City Council votes to auction off forfeited guns, that are required by law to sell

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted 5-4 Wednesday on a new five-year contract with a company named Sierra Tactical Auctions.

Vice Mayor for the City of Phoenix, Yassamin Ansari said, “This is an item that we have been debating over for quite a while, beginning last June."

Ansari voted against the contract, which resells weapons that the City of Phoenix has either confiscated or have been forfeited by residents to the police department.

"I have been working with some of my colleagues to find alternative solutions to this situation,” Ansari said. “I firmly do not believe that we should be reselling weapons back to the public. Especially in a climate where we are seeing a rise in mass shootings."

Right now, Phoenix PD officials say more than 1,400 court ordered, meaning 'must-be sold' guns, are ready to go to auction through the new contract.

Years ago, Senate Bill 1487 passed saying it's up to the state to decide public safety regulations, not cities.

Ansari said, "We don't really have other options right now as a city. We were forced to just store weapons and now we are unfortunately being forced into the business of selling weapons that we should not have to."

Ansari tells ABC15 those on the council who approved the contract to sell the weapons, were just voting in line with the current law.

For her, the focus is on preventing gun violence.

The guns that end up being sold will lead to revenue for the city.

How much... is unclear.