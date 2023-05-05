Phoenix-based lab working on marijuana breathalyzer

PHOENIX — Scientists at Phoenix-based ElectraTect are working on a marijuana-detecting breathalyzer.

“There isn't technology that exists that can detect recent marijuana usage," said Christina Forbes, the lead scientist with ElectraTect.

ElectraTect Inc. saw a need for it back in 2018. The technology was developed by Arizona's own Evan Darzi and his co-founder at UCLA.

"In two years, we've gone from that fundamental discovery now to a sensor that we are able to start detecting THC,” said Evan Darzi, P.h.D, CEO and Co-Founder of ElectraTect Inc.

The $450,000 machine in their lab is used to test how much THC is in a blood or urine sample.

Their goal is to make that machine handheld and affordable.

"To be able to deliver a scientific tool that not only helps us keep an eye on public safety but is really making taking objectivity out of how we think about enforcing cannabis impairment,” Darzi said.

ElectraTect hopes the breathalyzer would help employers, individuals to self-monitor, and law enforcement when it hits the market.

"I think ultimately, police officers will certainly have access to this and it's an important way to take the guesswork out of how this is being policed,” Darzi said.

Valley attorney Benjamin Taylor works in the criminal defense arena and says while this tool could be useful to law enforcement it could also help potential victims.

"If this machine is really good and really accurate, it may be able to determine that person doesn't have marijuana in their system and maybe exonerate a person and help them become innocent in a court of law too,” Taylor said.

ElectraTect is working to get its tool ready to use in the next two to four years.