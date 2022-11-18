Tom Petty estate feuding with Kari Lake campaign over use of music

PHOENIX — Tom Petty's estate and partners are exploring legal options after they say Kari Lake used Tom Petty's iconic tune, "I Won't Back Down" in her campaign without licensing.

The Tom Petty estate says, "We're shocked to find out that Tom's song was stolen and used without permission or license to promote Kari Lake's failed campaign. This is illegal. We are exploring all of our legal options..."

The statement also says they're hoping to keep Lake from using the song in the future as well.

Lake and her team have yet to respond to the allegations.