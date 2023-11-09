Woman found dead in Phoenix house fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road

PHOENIX — A person is dead after a house fire sparked in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire crews were called to a structure fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

When they arrived they found a home on fire. While searching through it, firefighters located an elderly woman in the living area. She was "identified beyond resuscitation" and pronounced dead, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

The person's name hasn't yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further details have been provided.