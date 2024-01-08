Peoria students honored for app to help kids learn about money

PEORIA, AZ — Two Valley students are being honored for a mobile app they designed to help kids learn about money.

According to Congresswoman Debbie Lesko’s office, BASIS Peoria students Om Bankar and Aayush Abhilash's app, FinEdForKids, won the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

“FinEdForKids is a commonsense app that will hopefully educate children of all ages on how to use and save their money for the future,” Congresswoman Lesko said. “It is an honor to represent so many bright students, and it is wonderful to see them using their talents and creativity through these apps to help others!”

The FinEdForKids project will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, along with other winners around the country.

The purpose of the challenge is "to inspire students from every corner of the country to explore STEM, coding and computer science through hands-on practice," according to the website.

Other students and their apps were also recognized by Congresswoman Lesko, including one that calculates how long it will take to dry clothing outside and carbon emissions saved by doing so, and an app to search healthy recipes by ingredient.