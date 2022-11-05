People around the Valley begin their holiday shopping

It's early in the season, but some shoppers are already starting to check off their holiday shopping list.

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers are putting up their holiday displays earlier this year to give people a longer season to shop for deals, although Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to be huge shopping days.

ABC15 caught up with shoppers at Tempe Marketplace, many of whom said they hadn't even begun to shop their list.

"No, absolutely not" said Eliya Herriott. "I wait to the last minute."

Only a few stores had their holiday decor up at Tempe Marketplace, officials there saying the majority of shops will start that process next week.

Shoppers said it's the "on sale" signs they'll be keeping an eye out for most this year.

"I probably will be looking for more deals, and I think stores will probably have some more deals, hopefully," Herriott said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 58% of shoppers say they will be counting on sales and promotions this year compared to only 48% last year.

And with inflation and high prices playing the role of Grinch this year, shoppers say they'll buy more practical gifts for themselves, or sacrifice all together, to make sure their kids have a fun holiday season. They say it's all about sticking to the items on their budget.

"Definitely useful stuff, and building a budget, but still trying to have that holiday magic," said shopper, Eden Rowe.

"Probably the budget will be the same because I like to spend a lot of money on the kids, so we'll see how that goes," said shopper Kelly Burleson.

Most all shoppers said the economy has them at least thinking more about what they'll be spending during the holidays this year.

"Probably cost-friendly this time around, and also my list is pretty short compared to last year," said shopper Ria Khosa.

"It's going to be tough. Everyone's on a tight budget so it's gonna be tough," said shopper, Eric Burleson.