Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
The accident happened near I-10 and West Grant Road. Union Pacific says details are limited but they are investigating the situation.
The pedestrian was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Union Pacific says the crew was unharmed and train traffic has resumed.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.