Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train

Railroad Shipping Problems
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific's first-quarter profit declined 9% as the railroad delivered less freight and its revenue fell. A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 18:11:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The accident happened near I-10 and West Grant Road. Union Pacific says details are limited but they are investigating the situation.

The pedestrian was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Union Pacific says the crew was unharmed and train traffic has resumed.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
