Pedestrian hit and killed near 35th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Police say a man was hit and killed by a driver Friday morning while waiting for his girlfriend who had fallen in the roadway.

At about 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who was injured.

They learned he was standing in the turn lane when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say the man, who has not been named, was standing in the road waiting for his girlfriend who had fallen while she was crossing Bethany Home Road.

The driver saw the female and was able to avoid hitting her but did not see the man in the turn lane and ended up hitting him, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.