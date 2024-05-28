Watch Now
PD: Suspicious item located near 24th St and Thomas Rd, evacuations underway

The area of 24th Street between Pinchot Avenue and Earll Drive is shut down until the investigation is over
bomb threat apartment complex
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 21:32:52-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix police bomb squad is investigating a suspicious item near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

On Monday evening, officials said a woman dropped off a suspicious item at the front office of The View on 24th apartment complex and made a threat to an employee.

Officers evacuated several nearby apartments as well as the front office. The woman has been detained by police.

The area of 24th Street between Pinchot Avenue and Earll Drive is shut down until the investigation is over.

No other details have been provided.

