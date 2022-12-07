PD: Officers shoot, kill knife-wielding man at Tucson apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road shortly before 2 a.m.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 5515 S. Forgeus Ave.



Details are limited. The media staging area will be S. Forgeus & S. Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/m9MEXoN0SN — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 7, 2022

Police say a man forced his way into a woman's home and was acting erratically while armed with a knife.

He stabbed several objects inside of the apartment. Before he entered the apartment, he had forced his way into a neighbor's apartment and fought with a neighbor.

Officers found the man in front of the apartment and told him to drop the knife, but he ignored the orders. Officers hit the man with beanbags.

The man tried to go back into the apartment where the woman was still hiding. That was when the officer involved shooting occurred.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) was activated and responded to the scene. It will conduct the investigation.

TPD's Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation.

