PD: Man admits to firing shots to 'scare' Cave Creek Walmart employees after argument

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A 19-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting at loss prevention employees after an argument at a Cave Creek Walmart store Sunday evening.

According to police documents, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the store located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

Investigators learned that two men were inside the store when they were approached by employees while allegedly attempting to shoplift. The employee reportedly convinced the men to pay for the items and the men left the store. Police say one of the men then got into an argument with the employees in the parking lot, pulled out a handgun, and fired several shots toward the employees.

Detectives later served a search warrant on the suspect’s home and the suspect barricaded himself inside. After several hours of negotiation, he was taken into custody. Multiple weapons were found in the suspect’s home.

The suspect told police he was “being harassed by the store’s loss prevention… and decided to confront them,” police documents say. He reportedly admitted to firing shots toward the front doors of the store “in order to scare” them.

The store was left with multiple broken doors and damage to the walls and trim. No one was hurt during the incident.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage.