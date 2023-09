PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a young child who reportedly "accidentally shot themselves," according to police officials.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details haven't been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.