Passengers flying out of Arizona have almost 1 in 4 chance of flight being delayed

PHOENIX — If you're looking to fly out of one of Arizona's main airports, you might be waiting to take off to your destination.

Numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics show that the odds of experiencing a flight delay on a departing flight out of Arizona is about 23%.

That number is up about 4.5% since 2018.

The airport where travelers experience the most departure delays in Arizona is Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. About one in every four flights from there are delayed.

About 22% of flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are delayed before departure.

Out of large and medium airports nationwide, Sky Harbor ranks as the 19th most likely for passengers to have to go through a delayed departing flight.

Where are you least likely to see a flight delay as you're heading out of town? That would be out of Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff, where the percentage of delayed departures is just over 12%.

For these figures, a flight is considered delayed if it leaves at least 15 minutes later than its scheduled departure time.

The full stats from the BTS are below:

