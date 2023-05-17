Parents of Navy sailor create ASU scholarship, donate one-third of assets to the school

TEMPE, AZ — Teri and Patrick Caserta are honoring the memory of their son by creating a scholarship as well as a big donation to Arizona State University.

Their hope is aimed to shine a light on a very important topic and help students who show an interest in the military.

ABC15 would like to warn you this story involves what some would consider mature and sensitive subject matter.

"I've always wanted to give back to ASU. I enjoyed my time there", said Patrick Caserta.

Patrick graduated from ASU, in 2019, after serving more than 20 years in the Navy.

The year prior, Patrick's son Brandon, was also in the Navy.

"We knew when Brandon got out of the Navy that he would go to school and ASU was the school he wanted to go to,” said Teri Caserta.

But Brandon is no longer in the military or attending ASU. The Petty Officer 3rd class died by suicide in 2018.

"I remember everything. That whole day. I re-live it all the time,” said Teri.

Everything about the way her son died, Teri says, shocked her.

"He did it publicly. He did in front of his toxic and abusive command,” she added.

Both say they still keep six hand-written notes their son left explaining why, in a safe.

"He constantly, in his letters, keeps telling us it is not our fault. Although, we take responsibility,” said Teri.

The young Caserta, according to his family, blames bullying.

As a result, his mom and dad created an annual scholarship giving $1,000 to help a student attend ASU's College of Health Solutions in their son's honor.

"When this opportunity came up, and it was thought of, we jumped on it,’ said Patrick Caserta.

Students who demonstrate an interest in the military are eligible for the money.

In addition, the young sailor's parents pushed for the Brandon Act in 2019.

"We did it because this is what Brandon wanted. He did not call it the Brandon Act, by any means, but he wanted change,’ added Patrick.

Passed in 2021, and implemented May 5, the law requires each branch of the military to provide ways for service members to request a referral for a mental health evaluation through a commanding officer or supervisor. The process allows a confidential request for any reason at any time.

Back at home, to help even more future ASU students, the Casertas have also agreed to donate a third of their estate to the school after their deaths.

"It definitely fit what we were looking for when it came to, what you had just said, we really didn't have anyone to leave the money to,’ added Patrick Caserta.

The Casertas consider their actions a lasting honor to their son's memory and created the Brandon Act Foundation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.