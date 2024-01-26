Watch Now
Panda Express files complaint against Valley food truck Trash Panda Vegan over its name

Panda Express claims it could dilute its customer base and cause confusion
Trash Panda Vegan<br/>
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 14:11:17-05

PHOENIX — A local food truck is now the legal target of a global food corporation.

The parent company of Panda Express stated in a letter of opposition filed through the United States Patent and Trademark Office that Trash Panda Vegan, a Valley food truck, has a logo and name that is too close to its own.

Company officials claim Trash Panda Vegan's business harms the Panda Express brand. It claims it could dilute its customer base and cause confusion.

In 2020, Panda Express threatened to sue another Gilbert restaurant, Panda Libre, with similar claims. Panda Libre eventually changed its name to Kung Pow and rebranded but closed during the pandemic.

The owner of Trash Panda Vegan says she plans to fight the claim but worries about legal fees impacting her business.

