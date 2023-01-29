"I'm heartbroken. You know, protests... I'm beyond that. I'm just very sad and heartbroken, to be honest," says Dianna Harris, a Valley mother.

More than 1,000 miles away from Mempthis, pain and fear over the death of Tyre Nichols is being felt across Phoenix.

"It could have been my son; it could have been my son, and that's the part that scares me," says Harris.

Dianna Harris' children are Black. The 65-year-old mother came out Saturday to a gathering at the Phoenix Historic City Hall as a show of support.

"I feel like being a Gen-Z Black person, I've just witnessed so many of my people being killed," says John Idalis.

Several activists spoke out during the peaceful event, like Percy Christian. He says it's time we change.

"We should honestly start looking at how we allocate funds within the city. Why are we giving the police so much money? You know. Why are we not investing in public housing?" says Christian.

Some were chanting and holding signs, and all were listening to the call for an end to police brutality.

"As a black individual, especially as a black man, we wake up and we have a certain fear that rests in our body naturally and that fear is… any day our lives could be taken by the ones who we think and are taught to protect us," says Christian.

