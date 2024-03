PHOENIX — A 1-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being pulled from a pool in Ahwatukee Foothills Thursday night.

Officials were called to a home in the area of Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Fire officials say the child was pulled from the pool by family members and was breathing when firefighters arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital in serious condition.