PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say the girl was found in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing around 3 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

It is unclear how long the girl was in the bathtub before she was found. Additional details on the incident are unknown at this time.

Phoenix police will investigate the incident.