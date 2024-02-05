Man shot and killed, other detained after shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was found shot and killed in a crashed car Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 24th and Van Buren streets just after 2 p.m.

Police say the man was found inside a car that crashed into a pole with a possible gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene but the man did not survive.

Police say a man was detained who may be involved in the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.