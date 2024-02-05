Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot and killed, other detained after shooting near 24th and Van Buren streets

It is unknown what led to the shooting
Phoenix police say a man was found shot and killed in a crashed car Monday afternoon.
24th Street and Van Buren shooting
Posted at 4:21 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 19:11:46-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was found shot and killed in a crashed car Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 24th and Van Buren streets just after 2 p.m.

Police say the man was found inside a car that crashed into a pole with a possible gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene but the man did not survive.

Police say a man was detained who may be involved in the incident.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61