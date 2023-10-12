Watch Now
One lucky Arizona Powerball ticket is a $2 million winner

The ticket was sold for Wednesday's $1.73 billion drawing
Powerball jackpot hits $348 million
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 13:18:44-04

PEORIA, AZ — Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Arizona is now $2 million richer after Wednesday night's drawing.

The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a Shell convenience store near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria.

That person matched all 5 numbers, but not the Powerball. They also bought the multiplier to win $2 million instead of the standard $1 million prize. The winner of this ticket also won $4.

Unfortunately, that winner can't stake a claim on the big $1.73 billion jackpot from last night.

A lucky player in California was the lone winner of the huge lottery jackpot.

The numbers in Wednesday's drawing are: 22 24 40 52 64 Powerball 10.

There were also five $50,000 Powerball winners in Arizona sold at:

  • Circle K 6654, 15412 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
  • Quiktrip 0439, 7522 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
  • Circle k 9153, 1210 S Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
  • Terribles 411, 19985 N Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ
  • Safeway 1980, 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ - WITH POWERPLAY = $100,000.
