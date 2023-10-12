One lucky Arizona Powerball ticket is a $2 million winner

PEORIA, AZ — Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Arizona is now $2 million richer after Wednesday night's drawing.

The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a Shell convenience store near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria.

That person matched all 5 numbers, but not the Powerball. They also bought the multiplier to win $2 million instead of the standard $1 million prize. The winner of this ticket also won $4.

Unfortunately, that winner can't stake a claim on the big $1.73 billion jackpot from last night.

A lucky player in California was the lone winner of the huge lottery jackpot.

The numbers in Wednesday's drawing are: 22 24 40 52 64 Powerball 10.

There were also five $50,000 Powerball winners in Arizona sold at:

