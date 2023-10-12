One lucky Arizona Powerball ticket is a $2 million winner

PEORIA, AZ — Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Arizona is now $2 million richer after Wednesday night's drawing.
The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a Shell convenience store near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria.
That person matched all 5 numbers, but not the Powerball. They also bought the multiplier to win $2 million instead of the standard $1 million prize. The winner of this ticket also won $4.
Unfortunately, that winner can't stake a claim on the big $1.73 billion jackpot from last night.
A lucky player in California was the lone winner of the huge lottery jackpot.
The numbers in Wednesday's drawing are: 22 24 40 52 64 Powerball 10.
There were also five $50,000 Powerball winners in Arizona sold at:
- Circle K 6654, 15412 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
- Quiktrip 0439, 7522 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
- Circle k 9153, 1210 S Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
- Terribles 411, 19985 N Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ
- Safeway 1980, 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ - WITH POWERPLAY = $100,000.