One injured during explosion near Tatum Blvd and Thunderbird Rd

PHOENIX — One person is hospitalized after an explosion at a building in north Phoenix.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Phoenix, Glendale, and Scottsdale fire departments were called to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road for reports of an explosion.

When crews arrived, they spotted smoke billowing from a building that is currently being remodeled, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to other areas.

One person had to be taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. No other details on the injury have been provided, however, officials say no firefighters were hurt.

A hazmat team was called to the scene due to a propane leak.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the explosion.