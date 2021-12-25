One dead, another injured after early morning crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.

Just after 3 a.m., Phoenix police say they were called out near 24th Street and Cactus Road after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling north on 24th Street when the driver, only identified by officials as an adult man, lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane, and hit a power pole.

The female passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as 36-year-old Jessica Mertens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed may have contributed to the crash.