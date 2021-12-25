Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, another injured after early morning crash in north Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 16:19:08-05

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.

Just after 3 a.m., Phoenix police say they were called out near 24th Street and Cactus Road after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling north on 24th Street when the driver, only identified by officials as an adult man, lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane, and hit a power pole.

The female passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as 36-year-old Jessica Mertens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed may have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss Phoenix Suns basketball TODAY at 3PM on ABC15 Arizona