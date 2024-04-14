Watch Now
One dead after person using 'paramotor device' crashes outside of Maricopa

The person using the device reportedly came down just southeast of Desert Sunrise High School
Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 14, 2024
PINAL COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead after reportedly crashing while flying using a "paramotor device" Sunday morning between Maricopa and Casa Grande.

Maricopa officials say just after 7 a.m., they received a report that a small aircraft had gone down just east of Murphy Road and La Brea Road.

That's just southeast of Desert Sunrise High School.

When first responders arrived, they found an individual using the device that had an uncontrolled landing.

The pilot did not survive the crash, according to officials.

No one on the ground was hurt, and no structures were damaged.

Maricopa police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

