Olivia, Liam are Arizona's most popular baby names for 2022

Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 26, 2022
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services has released the most popular baby names for 2022.

Olivia takes home the number one name for girls born in Arizona, while Liam tops the list for boys.

This is the fourth consecutive year Olivia has been at number one in Arizona. The last time it wasn't, it was at number two in 2018.

As for the name Liam, this is the sixth consecutive year it has been the number-one boy's name in Arizona.

The last time it wasn't number one was in 2016.

To view the full list, click here.

